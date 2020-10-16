Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 1.8%

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 131,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 641,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

