Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 84.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 40.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Banner by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

