Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.
In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.
