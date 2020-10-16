Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.