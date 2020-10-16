Bank of New York Mellon Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.