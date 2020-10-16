Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 127,051,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,343,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

