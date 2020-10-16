Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 127,051,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,343,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 44.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $347,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $744,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

