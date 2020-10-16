Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BKHYY opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.