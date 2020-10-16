Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.43.

BIDU opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 22.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

