AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

