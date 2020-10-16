AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 1,815,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 434,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley Securities downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B.Riley Securit downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.27 and a beta of 1.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AXT by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

