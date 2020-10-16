Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Up 98.1% in September

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGT. ValuEngine lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.44 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.