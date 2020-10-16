Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Head to Head Survey

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axcella Health and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -90.28% -61.05% Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.36 Translate Bio $7.80 million 147.44 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -8.42

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Axcella Health and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 7 0 2.88 Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 180.99%. Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 97.36%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Summary

Translate Bio beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.