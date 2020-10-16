AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €22.44 ($26.40) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

EPA:CS opened at €15.19 ($17.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.47. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

