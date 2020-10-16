Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

AVGR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,064 shares during the quarter. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

