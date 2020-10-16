Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Avient has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

AVNT opened at $31.92 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

