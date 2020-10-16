Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,257 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

