Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.