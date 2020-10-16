Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $165.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

