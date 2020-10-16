Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $166.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

