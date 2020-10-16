Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $229.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.72.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.