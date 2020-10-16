Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

