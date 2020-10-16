Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 9,938 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 370.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $314.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average of $325.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

