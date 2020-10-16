Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 44,642 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Main Street Capital worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.