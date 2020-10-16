Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,383 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 273,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 300,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

