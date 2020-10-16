Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 174,268 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

NYSE:BP opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.