Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 108,892 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,921,000 after buying an additional 392,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.