Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.78 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

