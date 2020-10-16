Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 406.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after buying an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.