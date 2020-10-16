Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 388,078 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $174.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

