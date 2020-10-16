Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 205.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

