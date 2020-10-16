Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

