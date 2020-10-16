Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 139,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $124.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.