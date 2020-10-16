Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,325,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 576.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 319,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

