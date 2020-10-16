Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Square by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

