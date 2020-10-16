Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 8,341 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

