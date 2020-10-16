Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 49,026 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 154.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 323.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 96,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.