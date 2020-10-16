Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 29,615 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 726.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,823,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

