Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 26,218 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

