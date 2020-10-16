Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

TMO opened at $464.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.00 and a 200 day moving average of $377.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $472.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.