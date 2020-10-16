Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 877.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,326 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

