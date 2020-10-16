Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 70,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

