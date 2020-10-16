Autonio Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $25,553.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00267212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.01416505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149490 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.