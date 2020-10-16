Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

ALV stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

