Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €60.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €60.40 ($71.06) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.04 ($63.58).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €58.48 ($68.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of €62.90 ($74.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.72.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

