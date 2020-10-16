Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 11,741,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,259,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

