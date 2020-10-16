AstraZeneca plc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE AZN opened at $52.55 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

