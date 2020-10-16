ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,644 ($60.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,049.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,530.26. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.