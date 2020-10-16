ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.41

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.4095 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27.

ASML has increased its dividend payment by 190.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $386.57 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $409.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.49 and a 200 day moving average of $344.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.