ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €375.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €375.00 ($441.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

