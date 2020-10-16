Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $1,078,289.74 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ADM opened at $49.94 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

